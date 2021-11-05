IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens 45th avid hotel Macon North

One of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ (IHG) newest and growing brands, avid hotels, recently announced its 45th new hotel in Macon, Georgia—the latest in a streak of several openings. avid hotels consistently deliver the basics at a fair price for travelers and continue to deliver performance for owners as the portfolio expands and builds a base of guests.

Karen Gilbride, vice president of avid hotels and Atwell Suites, commented, “avid hotels is designed to deliver the perfect balance of price and quality for both travelers and for our owner community. Now more than ever, travelers are looking for reassurance about their hotel choices. We are thrilled to see avid hotels opening in more communities and destinations, giving consumers exactly what they need without compromise while on the road.”

avid hotel Macon North opened on October 28 and is owned by Sainath Hospitality, LLC. About an hour from Atlanta, this hotel is near Mercer University and Wesleyan College. It is near a number of attractions such as the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House and the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, and it is central to the growing secondary market in Georgia, housing three hospitals and many businesses.

Dineshkumar Patel, owner of Sainath Hospitality, LLC and avid hotel Macon North, commented, “We are excited to join the avid hotels family. Given the fast growth of the brand, avid hotels has proven to be a smart investment. We are thrilled to open in a growing city only an hour from Georgia’s state capital with potential for high travel volume and confident our guests will love the brand’s ‘just right’ design and experience.”

In addition to Macon, the following avid hotels also opened this week:

avid hotel Millsboro—Georgetown South: Opened on October 28, this is the first avid hotel property in Delaware and owned by MPL Management. This property is in a riverside town with outdoor activities including fishing and boating along the Indian River. The area also has attractions such as the Nanticoke Indian Museum, Dogfish Head Brewery, and Thunder Lagoon Waterpark.

avid hotel Byron—Warner Robins: Opened on October 29 and owned by HIE Byron, this property is located between Macon, Warner Robins, and Perry, Georgia, along with nearby attractions such as Robins Air Force Base, Barbour Farms, the Train Depot Museum, Old Jail Museum, and North Peach Park.

Other recently opened avid hotels properties include:

avid hotel Lexington—Hamburg Area: Opened on August 27 and owned by Rainmaker Hospitality, this property is the first in Kentucky and for University of Kentucky visitors or upcoming Keeneland spectators.

avid hotel Salem: Opened on August 27 and owned by OMMA Management, this Virginia property is located near wineries and in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

avid hotel Fayetteville West: Opened on September 10 and owned by Donda Investment LLC, this property is the second in Arkansas, near the University of Arkansas, five minutes from Centennial Mountain, and central to Walmart Corporate Headquarters.

avid hotel Memphis—Southaven: Opened on October 11 and owned Legendary Capital, this hotel is accessible to downtown Memphis’ medical district as well as attractions such as Beale Street and Graceland while also for business travel.

All avid hotels are new-build properties, featuring hallmarks such as rooms designed for sound sleep, technology with 55” smart TVs and access to streaming services, a complimentary grab-and-go breakfast, and backed by the IHG Clean Promise.