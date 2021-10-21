spot_img
STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Rises While Room Rates Dip

By LODGING Staff
October 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel occupancy reached its highest level since mid-August, while room rates dipped from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through October 16, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 10-16, 2021

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 65.0 percent (down 10.0 percent)
ADR: $134.03 (down 1.4 percent)
RevPAR: $87.15 (down 11.3 percent)

Week-over-week demand growth came almost exclusively from the Sunday ahead of Columbus Day. Overall for the three-day holiday weekend (October 8-10, 2021), occupancy reached 72 percent as compared with 75 percent in 2019.

While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Tampa came closest to its 2019 comparable (down 3.0 percent to 66.8 percent). Driven by ADR, the market reported the largest RevPAR gain when compared with 2019 (up 8.9 percent to $88.87).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 41.2 percent to 52.0 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 13.8 percent to $184.58).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 62.1 percent to $90.19) and New York City (down 45.5 percent to $163.58).

