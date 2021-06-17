STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Reaches Highest Weekly Level Since 2019

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—According to STR’s latest data through June 12, 2021, U.S. hotel occupancy has reached its highest weekly level since early November 2019.

U.S. Hotel Occupancy: Percent Change from Comparable 2019 Week June 6 through June 12, 2021

Occupancy: 66.0 percent (down 10.3 percent)

ADR: $125.16 (down 7.0 percent)

RevPAR: $82.65 (down 16.6 percent)

While weekday occupancy was still down double digits from the corresponding 2019 days, weekend occupancy was 0.2 percent higher for Fridays and 3.2 percent higher for Saturdays compared to 2019 levels. On a total-room-inventory basis—which includes those hotels temporarily closed due to the pandemic—total week occupancy was higher than 60 percent for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. ADR and RevPAR were also the highest of the pandemic era on an absolute basis.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 7.3 percent to 77.8 percent). Miami was the only other market to achieve an occupancy gain over 2019 (up 2.1 percent to 75.7 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 45.2 percent to 48.9 percent).

Miami reported the largest increases over 2019 in both ADR (up 47.8 percent to $229.84) and RevPAR (up 50.9 percent to $173.96).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 67.5 percent to $74.11) and Washington, D.C. (down 60.7 percent to $58.40).