STR: June 2021 U.S. Hotel Performance Remains Flat

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—STR is reporting relatively flat weekly U.S. hotel performance numbers through June 5, 2021, from the previous week when the industry reached pandemic-era highs.

Weekly U.S. Hotel Performance May 30 through June 5, 2021 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 61.9 percent (down 14.0 percent)

ADR: $123.49 (down 6.7 percent)

RevPAR: $76.44 (down 19.7 percent)

Each of the three key performance metrics were the highest of the pandemic era. Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami saw the largest increases over 2019 across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 9.0 percent to 77.1 percent), ADR (up 69.1 percent to $257.24), and RevPAR (up 84.2 percent to $198.30).

Tampa (up 1.6 percent to 74.2 percent) was the only other Top 25 Market to report an occupancy gain over 2019. Boston saw the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 45.2 percent to 47.7 percent).

Tampa also reported the second-largest increases over 2019 in both ADR (up 21.8 percent to $148.13) and RevPAR (up 23.7 percent to $109.96).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in Boston (down 69.0 percent to $64.57) and San Francisco/San Mateo (down 68.1 percent to $70.28).