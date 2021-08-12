HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — Reflecting seasonality and greater concern around the Delta variant, U.S. hotel occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) dipped in the first week of August compared to previous weeks, according to STR’s latest data for the week of August 1-7, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance August 1-7, 2021 vs. comparable week in 2019* Occupancy: 68.0% (-8.3%)

ADR: $140.97 (+5.1%)

RevPAR: $95.89 (-3.6%)

Occupancy for the week of August 1-7, 2021, at 68 percent was 8.3 percent below the comparable week in 2019. Average daily rate (ADR) came in at $140.97, up 5.1 percent over 2019, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) was down 3.6 percent from 2019 levels to $95.89 for the week.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 4.3 percent to 62.5 percent). San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 38.6 percent to 55.9 percent). Miami reported the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 31.6 percent to $198.61), while Tampa registered the largest RevPAR increase when compared with 2019 (up 21.6 percent to $98.81). The largest RevPAR drops were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 59.2 percent to $93.96) and New York City (down 41.2 percent to $131.82).

*Due to the steep, pandemic-driven performance declines of 2020, STR is measuring recovery against comparable time periods from 2019.