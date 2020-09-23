STR: August Hotel Performance Slightly Improved Over July’s

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.—In August 2020, the U.S. hotel industry showed slightly higher performance from the month prior, but at overall low levels, according to data from STR.

In a year-over-year comparison with August 2019, the industry recorded a 31.7 percent decline in occupancy to 48.6 percent, a 22.8 percent drop in average daily rate (ADR) to $102.46, and a 47.3 percent decrease in revenue per available room (RevPAR) to $49.83.

U.S. Hotel Performance

August 2020 vs. August 2019 Occupancy: -31.7% to 48.6%

ADR: -22.8% to $102.46

RevPAR: -47.3% to $49.83

The absolute occupancy level was the lowest for any August on record in the United States, but all three key performance metrics were up from July levels. Recent September weekly data shows occupancy just below 50 percent due to a slight decrease in demand.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Oahu Island, Hawaii, experienced the steepest drop in occupancy (down 69.9 percent to 26.8 percent) and the largest decrease in RevPAR (down 81.4 percent to $42.13). San Francisco/San Mateo, California, posted the steepest decline in ADR (down 50.1 percent to $123.23).

