Elwood Hotel & Suites Opens in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Elwood Hotel & Suites has opened its doors in Lexington, Kentucky, the home of thoroughbred horses. Following a multimillion-dollar renovation and rebranding, Elwood engages in the community, giving, and highlighting contemporary southern living.

“Being from Lexington, it was really important to celebrate the region’s lifestyle and beauty without compromising its rich history and traditions,” said co-owner David Bader. “We are excited to create a place where Lexingtonians can connect with friends and family and travelers can engage and experience local life.”

As part of a grassroots effort, Elwood established the Elwood Social Club to raise awareness and support various local organizations. The program highlights a different organization monthly, culminating in a social event on the final Saturday with a percentage of that evening’s revenue from the hotel and its restaurant, Fiddletree Kitchen & Bar, donated to the featured organization. October’s endorsement of the Lexington Humane Society will culminate in a family-friendly Halloween-themed event on October 30, 2021.

The hotel has 62 guestrooms, including extended stay residential suites with separate living spaces. Rooms and common spaces have been styled with bold colors, vintage accents, and contemporary décor that pay homage to Lexington’s history. Hand-painted floral murals by Canadian artist, Alixandra Jade, are woven throughout the interior and exterior.

An array of amenity and accommodation options reflect Elwood’s commitment to wellness including natural light, air-purifying live greenery, a fitness facility, and pet-friendly accommodations. Additionally, outdoor and cultural excursions through partnerships will be introduced to provide travelers the opportunity to experience the peace and fun the region has to offer.