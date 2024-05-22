Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Showed Mixed Results in April 2024
WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed performance results from the previous month, but positive comparisons year over year, according to April 2024 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

April 2024

Percentage change from April 2023:

Occupancy: 65.2 percent (up 1.2 percent)
ADR: $157.31 (up 0.8 percent)
RevPAR: $102.51 (up 2.0 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest levels in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 2.8 percent to 84.4 percent), ADR (up 2.6 percent to $298.98), and RevPAR (up 5.5 percent to $252.46).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Detroit (58.9 percent) and Minneapolis (59.3 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.

