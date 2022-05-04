Stonebridge Companies Acquires Denver Airport Marriott at Gateway Park

DENVER — Stonebridge Companies, a privately owned, nationally recognized innovative hotel owner, operator, and developer headquartered in Denver, has acquired the Denver Airport Marriott at Gateway Park. Stonebridge Companies will serve as the property owner and operator of the hotel.

The acquisition of this full-service property is a further expansion of Stonebridge’s intent to own and operate properties within the vicinity of Denver International Airport, the third-busiest airport in the world.

“As we continue to aggressively pursue new opportunities for continued growth throughout the country, it was clear from the beginning this property in particular fits well within Stonebridge’s commitment to an ever-expanding national footprint,” said Navin C. Dimond, founder and CEO of Stonebridge Companies. “This full-service hotel, with its amenities and ideal location, is perfectly suited for a property refresh and the unique Stonebridge experience we bring to each and every guest.”

Projected to begin renovation work in the fourth quarter of 2022, the project is expected to be completed by summer 2023 and will remain a full-service Marriott hotel. Known for its elevated, upscale style, Stonebridge will inject its trademark Distinguished Hospitality to further enhance the guest experience. With a current portfolio of more than 12,000 rooms nationwide, Stonebridge Companies has its sights set on pursuing new opportunities for smart, rapid expansion long into the future.