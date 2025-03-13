Crestline Deploys Stayntouch’s PMS at Four Independent Hotels

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch has partnered with Crestline Hotels & Resorts to deploy its PMS to four of Crestline’s independent properties: The Nordic Lodge, Phoenix Park Hotel, Waldorf Towers South Beach, and The Delphi.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts works with owners and investors to craft operations strategies that deliver results. With a portfolio spanning diverse property types—including boutique resorts and luxury urban landmarks—Crestline sought a PMS technology partner that combines automation and integration capabilities to support its independent hotels.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts’ independent properties now benefit from the PMS with:

User-friendly design, updating operations for hotel teams, and reducing check-in times to under one minute.

Advanced automation that reduces administrative workload.

Group functionality to simplify room block management, rate plans, and commission management.

An integration ecosystem providing access to over 1,200 integrations, including Sabre SynXis, Elavon Payments, SiteMinder, Toast POS, IDeaS, Revinate, and more.

Leah McFarland, senior vice president, revenue strategy, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “Finding a PMS that could truly support our independent properties—without adding complexity—was a top priority. We needed a platform that empowers our teams with intuitive functionality, reduces manual work, and integrates seamlessly with our existing tech stack. Stayntouch delivered exactly that, along with a level of service and responsiveness that makes all the difference. Their team has been hands-on and proactive from day one, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing support. With Stayntouch PMS, we can run our properties more efficiently while keeping our focus where it belongs—on delivering an exceptional guest experience.”

Priya Rajamani, vice president of implementation and support at Stayntouch, said, “Crestline Hotels & Resorts is known for its commitment to operational excellence, and we’re honored to be their PMS partner. Our goal isn’t just to offer best-in-class technology, but to truly be a partner—providing personalized support, quick implementation, and a platform that simplifies hotel management while connecting them to other best-in-class solutions. We’re proud to deliver a system that makes operations smoother, improves workflows, and lets Crestline’s teams focus on what they do best—enhancing the guest experience.”