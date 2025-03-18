MATTHEWS, North Carolina—stayAPT Suites announced a new franchise agreement with Capstone Stay, LLC, to develop five new hotel locations. This collaboration brings modular construction solutions to stayAPT Suites, adding to the brand’s ability to expand while maintaining the standards of design that guests have come to expect. Under the agreement, Capstone Stay, LLC will open five new stayAPT Suites hotels, expanding stayAPT Suites’ presence in key Midwest markets: Rossford, Ohio; Evansville, Indiana; Gardner, Kansas; Wentzville, Missouri; and Liberty, Missouri. The initial development efforts will focus on the first two locations in Rossford, Ohio, and Evansville, Indiana.

stayAPT Suites continues to grow, with 40 hotels expected to open by April 2025. Each stayAPT Suites guestroom is designed for convenience, with a full-size kitchen with full-size appliances, a living room with a sleeper sofa, and a separate bedroom. The kitchen is centered by an island with seating, adding to the functionality and residential feel of the suite. Modern amenities, such as an app and digital key, create a contactless check-in experience.

The stayAPT Suites’ enclosed outdoor courtyard provides an open-air space. With a built-in grill station, fire pit, and seating, the courtyard creates an atmosphere for guests to enjoy. On-site fitness and laundry facilities are available.

“We are thrilled to partner with Capstone Stay and leverage their expertise in modular construction to accelerate our growth,” said Gary A. DeLapp, president and CEO, stayAPT Suites. “This partnership will help us bring our unique and high-quality hotel experience to new markets, offering our guests the comfort and convenience they desire while delivering a streamlined development process for our franchise partners.”

Capstone Stay’s modular construction approach will allow stayAPT Suites to maintain standards while accelerating construction timelines. The efficiency of modular construction aligns with the brand’s commitment to providing quality accommodations and delivering a consistent guest experience.