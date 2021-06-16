St. Somewhere Collection Launching in Isla Holbox in Fall 2021

MIAMI—Karisma Hotels & Resorts, with a portfolio of luxury resort properties across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe, and Margaritaville, a global lifestyle brand synonymous with fun and escapism, have announced plans to launch their newest boutique hotel collection, St. Somewhere. This latest addition marks the second concept developed by Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville, complementing the Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort brand, which debuted in Riviera Cancun in 2020.

The first St. Somewhere resort is slated to launch in fall 2021, with additional properties to be announced in other locations. Designed to appeal to both couples and families, St. Somewhere will encompass the laid-back, escapist lifestyle of Margaritaville with yacht-inspired architecture and its own boutique twist. With the first resort set to launch in Isla Holbox, a small island north of the Yucatan Peninsula between the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, guests will be able to experience life by the sea in a tranquil, private club setting.

“The expansion of our partnership with Margaritaville with the elevated St. Somewhere brand will provide guests the ultimate exclusive escape,” said Mario Mathieu, senior vice president of business development, design, and construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “Each hotel in the new collection of boutique properties will be uniquely rooted in its destination, which will inform everything from architectural design to suite layout.”

“Our relationship with Karisma Hotels & Resorts has incredible potential, creating destinations to deliver Margaritaville’s casual renowned atmosphere, top-notch amenities, and outstanding food and beverage offerings to guests,” said Shamim Lodin, executive director of hotel development of Margaritaville “This new St. Somewhere collection, starting with our first property in Isla Holbox, will bring together our signature laid-back luxury vibe with a more personalized and intimate island experience.”

Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville joined ownership and development group, Desarrollos Hacienda Puerta Azul, to create this resort due to their reputation of top-quality service and innovation of new guest experiences.

“The raw beauty of Isla Holbox is the perfect location for the first St. Somewhere hotel,” said developers Christian O’Farrill Welter and Esaú Gutiérrez Sandoval. “We look forward to bringing this intimate property, which marries Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ exceptional service and Margaritaville’s distinctive guest experiences, to beautiful Punta Coco Beach on this picturesque island off Quintana Roo.”