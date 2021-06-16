Five Senses Hospitality Acquires Two Lakewood, Colorado, Properties

DENVER—Denver-based hotel company Five Senses Hospitality has acquired a Residence Inn by Marriott and a Courtyard by Marriott in Lakewood, Colorado. The hotels’ seller was represented by John Bourret, managing director, and Austin Brooks, director, of Hodges Ward Elliott, LLC.

The acquisitions are a joint venture with Bedford Lodging, a Dallas-based hotel development company with which Five Senses Hospitality has an exclusive partnership to manage the daily operations of its assets.

“These two acquisitions integrate well with the current Five Senses Hospitality management portfolio,” said Jeff Blackman, founder and president of Bedford Lodging and co-founder of Five Senses Hospitality. “We believe there is a lot of synergy within our existing properties in both staffing and sales strategy.”

Thee 102-room extended-stay Residence Inn by Marriott is suited for travelers who stay for a few days or a few weeks and features studios, one, and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, an indoor pool, fitness center, and outdoor patio.

The Courtyard by Marriott, located adjacent to the Residence Inn by Marriott, includes 90 modern guestrooms, meeting space, an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, outdoor patio, and The Bistro, which offers guests a variety of made-to-order breakfast and dinner items and grab-and-go options. Serving Starbucks coffee, it also features an array of cocktails, beer, and wine.

Both hotels are just minutes from the Denver Federal Center, one of the largest concentrations of federal agencies outside of Washington, D.C., and less than 10 miles from Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Colorado’s historic concert and entertainment venue.

“We jumped at the opportunity to acquire two of the hospitality industry’s strongest brands in Lakewood, a well-established sub-market of Denver, at an attractive cost basis,” added Chris Manley, founder and president of Five Senses Hospitality. “We will commence on a major renovation that will enhance the guest experience as our industry recovers from COVID-19. The renovation will be completed in early 2022.”

With the addition of the two hotel properties, Five Senses Hospitality’s portfolio has eight properties, totaling more than 600 rooms under its management. Manley, former COO of Denver-based Stonebridge Companies, and Blackman launched Five Senses Hospitality in the fall of 2020.