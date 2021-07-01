SpringHill Suites Chicago Chinatown Officially Opens

CHICAGO — SpringHill Suites Chicago Chinatown, the first hotel of its kind to hit Chicago’s Chinatown, has officially opened its doors. The latest development to hit the neighborhood in the heart of Chicago’s Chinatown community, guests can experience history and culture when they enter the red “welcome gate.” Pioneered, owned, and developed by T2 Properties, patrons looking to sleep, work, and relax can do so with access to 148 comfortable suites, a fitness studio, and a complimentary daily buffet or hot breakfast option. The hotel also features a lobby for small gatherings as well as a boardroom for upcoming meetings, small weddings, and more.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique project to an equally unique neighborhood in Chicago,” said General Manger Sharon Espino. “This is the perfect location for those travelers looking for a relaxing yet exciting experience while visiting, and we look forward to showcasing all that we have to offer.”

This all-suites SpringHill Suites Chicago Chinatown was designed with corporate and leisure travelers in mind, offering quiet suites, select heated bathroom floors, and bathroom amenities. The on-site fitness center—open 24 hours—offers health-conscious guests a selection of treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, free weights, and yoga mats.

Patrons who would like to explore Chinatown can visit many nearby local attractions including the Chinese American Museum of Chicago, the Nine Dragon Wall, Ping Tom Memorial Park, and more. Along with cultural institutions, Chinatown also features herbal grocery stores, colorful boutiques, souvenir shops, and various family-owned restaurants that offer a blend of heritage, culture, activities, and people.