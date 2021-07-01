This Week’s Comings & Goings

Remington Hotels has appointed Willis Cheng to senior vice president of business development. In this position, Cheng is supporting Remington’s portfolio expansion by working with the sales, finance, and development divisions. Cheng was previously vice president of business development for Evolution Hospitality.

John Hamilton has been promoted to executive vice president of business development for Pyramid Hotel Group, where he is increasing the company’s assignments, acquisitions, and business development. Hamilton has worked for Destination Hotels and Resorts, Promus Hotels, and Carnival Hotels & Resorts during his career.

Adam Lallani has joined HREC Investment Advisors as vice president of the firm’s office in Houston, Texas. Through this position, Lallani is focusing on growing single assets and portfolios in the United States. Lallani was a hospitality broker at Avison Young before joining HREC Investment Advisors.

Aparium Hotel Group has named Joe White general manager of the Hu. Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, reopening summer 2021. White has over 25 years of hospitality experience, most recently serving as general manager for The Chattanoogan Hotel in Tennessee and receiving multiple awards throughout his tenure.

Adam Hill has been appointed to general manager and Siera Daniels has been appointed to director of sales and marketing for the AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter by Vision Hospitality Group and Humanist Hospitality. Hill will be leading daily operations and Daniels will be managing client relationships and sales goals.

Hillsboro Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, recently opened and named two executives to lead the property. General Manager Duncan Clements will manage daily operations for the resort. And Director of Sales and Catering Tricia C. Shaw is leading event services and developing the resort destination.

Lisa Arias has been named director of sales and marketing for The Shay, a Destination Hotel by Hyatt in Culver City, California. Arias has worked with Hyatt for 28 years in positions including regional vice president, where she led a sales team to develop relationships with over 300 clients during her career.

Hotel, restaurant, and retail operator and management company Makeready has named Ryan Thompson director of sales and marketing for The Alida, and he will implement sales and marketing strategies to grow customer retention and brand positioning. He was previously national accounts director of Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa.

Catbird, an independent hotel by Sage Hospitality Group, has announced two hospitality leaders joining its executive team as it opens in July 2021. Courtney Griffith is using her branding experience to lead the property as general manager, and Austin Cooper is leading sales efforts as director of sales.

Virgin Hotels Nashville is welcoming three new team members to assist in leading the resort: James Garrido is director of food and beverage, Joshua Schaeffer is director of experience, and Shane Fortner is director of sales. The three will work together to bring the property’s food and beverage, experience, and sales outlets to successful heights.

Tyler Nelson has been named executive sous chef for the Karol Hotel, and he will direct culinary operations for the propertly’s K Club Bar & Bistro and Vantage Rooftop Bar; he will also be overseeing food and beverage for meetings, corporate events, and catering functions. He was previously executive chef of Roxy’s in Clearwater, Florida.

Cecilia Hercik has been named director of spa and wellness for the Spa at Sea Island, where she will curate and enhance wellness offerings and lead the property’s spa and fitness teams. Hercik has over 20 years of experience in hospitality wellness management, and she will implement new programming for the spa, fitness center, nutrition offerings, and more.

Mark Capasso has joined Newmark Valuation and Advisory as executive vice president of hospitality, gaming, and leisure. Capasso has over 30 years of experience working in consulting services for hotels and casinos. Before Newmark, Capasso worked for Cushman & Wakefield’s Valuation & Advisory practice for 17 years.

Cushman & Wakefield has named Dave Mashburn director, hospitality services. Mashburn is collaborating with hospitality investors and developers to lead investment sales and acquisitions for the property. Most recently, Mashburn founded Mashburn Development in 2013.