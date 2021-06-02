SpringHill Suites Amelia Island Marks the Brand’s 500th Opening

BETHESDA, Maryland—SpringHill Suites by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, celebrates the milestone of its 500th hotel opening with the debut of SpringHill Suites by Marriott Amelia Island. The oceanside property is situated in a coastal location on Amelia Island, known as Florida’s jewel of the Sea Islands. As travelers continue to seek under-the-radar destinations to escape the crowds, SpringHill Suites has introduced a number of new properties across coastal towns, from San Diego to Cocoa Beach, to offer tranquility on secluded beaches for a memorable summer excursion.

“SpringHill Suites continues to delight travelers with unexpected style and space, and diverse locations in laidback destinations that are off the beaten path,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager for SpringHill Suites. “We’ve seen heightened interest for our national parks hotels and now for coastal beach town retreats as we strive to provide comfort and quality with small indulgences for guests to unwind.”

The all-suite brand offers a mix of business and leisure, providing space and extras for guests throughout their stay. Suites feature contemporary designs outfitted with West Elm furnishings and are ideal for travelers looking for a chance to escape their everyday routine. Suites are accented by popular amenities including outdoor firepits, complimentary hot breakfast, modern fitness centers, and free WiFi.

The new SpringHill Suites Amelia Island, connected under one roof with Courtyard by Marriott Amelia Island, beckons travelers to enjoy a seaside getaway with 239 modern guestrooms featuring balcony and ocean views, a resort-style pool deck, and multiple dining venues including Tides Pool Bar & Grill. Equipped with 6,060 square feet of flexible meeting space, the property provides a backdrop for any special occasion. The hotel is in close proximity to Amelia Island’s main attractions such as Main Beach Park, Fort Clinch State Park, and historic Fernandina Beach.

SpringHill Suites invites travelers to explore serene landscapes and coastlines this summer with its newest hotels in beach destinations:

SpringHill Suites San Diego Carlsbad: Ppened in December 2020, this beachfront, all-suite property located in Carlsbad Village is within close distance to Carlsbad State Beach. The 104-room hotel offers ocean-view suites with natural light to give travelers a little extra California sunshine. Guests can take a leisurely stroll to shops and restaurants downtown or relax on the Rooftop Lounge with views of the Pacific Ocean. With 4,245 square feet of event space including an outdoor venue, it is a great location to host meetings or events.

SpringHill Suites Panama City Beach Beachfront: The oceanfront hotel overlooks the Gulf of Mexico and is steps away from the Emerald Coast’s beaches and nearby family attractions such as Shipwreck Island Waterpark, Pier Park Panama City Beach, Shell Island, and Frank Brown Park. The property includes 200 all-suite guestrooms and an outdoor pool and lazy river, offering something a little extra for kids and adults alike. The hotel is home to multiple dining venues including Compass Wine Bar and Latitudes Bar and Grill, featuring an expansive outdoor patio.

SpringHill Suites Cape Canaveral Cocoa Beach: East of Orlando and located minutes away from Port Canaveral, the Kennedy Space Center, Cocoa Beach, and more, the hotel is ideal for sun-seekers looking for beaches in an area with history on land, sea, and space. Each of its 151 suites blends design and functionality, with modern amenities that help guests stay refreshed and focused, whether traveling for business or leisure. Guests can experience the Cocoa Beach lifestyle in this surf town graced by astronauts and explore outer space adventures on Florida’s Space Coast.

With the opening of Spring Hill Suites Amelia Island, the SpringHill Suites brand currently operates 500 properties across the United States and Canada with additional openings to come.