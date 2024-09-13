Spark by Hilton Opens First Canadian hotel

TORONTO, Canada, and McLEAN, Virginia—Hilton and JM Hospitality Inc. announced the opening of Spark by Hilton Toronto Markham, marking the brand’s entry into the Canadian market. Situated in the tech and business hub just 28 kilometers north of Toronto, the opening of the first Spark in Canada signals a milestone for the premium economy brand. Spark by Hilton Toronto Markham joins eight other Spark hotels in various stages of development across Canada, highlighting the brand’s growth in the market.

Spark opened its first hotel in Mystic, Connecticut, in September 2023, just nine months after the brand was first announced. In May, the brand marked its European debut with the opening of Spark by Hilton London Romford. Spark by Hilton has more than 50 open hotels, and more than 275 hotels in the global pipeline.

Spark, a conversion-only brand, is scaling quickly for both developers and guests. With its design, affordable rates, and guest-centric amenities, Spark delivers a stay experience that aligns with current travel trends. Additionally, the brand offers flexible development options and support from Hilton.

“Spark has enjoyed tremendous growth and momentum in its first full year, indicating we really knew what we were doing when we introduced this brand,” said Bill Duncan, global category leader, all-suites and focused service, Hilton. “Our launch in Canada is not only a major milestone but a clear demonstration of our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of travelers globally, and further demonstrates how our innovative and pioneering spirit continues to make us the #1 leader in the hospitality industry worldwide.”

Located in Markham, a suburb known for its cultural diversity, the 72-room Spark by Hilton Toronto Markham is for both leisure and business travelers. The hotel’s proximity to corporate headquarters, shopping districts, and cultural attractions makes it an affordable choice for guests.

“Spark by Hilton’s debut in Canada marks an important next step in our global expansion strategy,” said Alissa Klees, brand leader, Spark by Hilton. “We were thrilled to partner with JM Hospitality to bring Spark by Hilton to the Canadian market. With our first hotel opening in Markham, we look forward to introducing travelers to a new level of contemporary comfort and innovative design, showcasing Hilton’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences worldwide.”

Spark by Hilton Toronto Markham is par of Hilton’s broader growth strategy in Canada, where the company is on track to expand its portfolio of hotels by 50 percent over the next five years. Throughout Canada, Hilton currently has a portfolio of more than 180 hotels and a development pipeline of approximately 100 hotels in various stages of design and construction.