MGM Resorts Signs Agreement to Double Solar Electricity Access

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—MGM Resorts International signed a power purchase agreement with Escape Solar LLC that will more than double its access to clean solar electricity. The agreement will help the company grow closer to its goal of procuring 100 percent renewable electricity in North America by 2030. MGM Resorts currently uses solar power for 90 percent of the total daytime needs at 11 of its Las Vegas Strip properties. The 25-year compact will amplify the company’s renewable energy capabilities and extend production to cover 100 percent of those properties’ total daytime needs. In addition, Escape Solar +’s battery storage will enable the extension of renewable power provided into the late afternoon and early evening hours to include uses such as exterior property lighting.

The Escape Solar + Storage project, which Estuary Power will operate, is slated for construction in Lincoln County, Nevada. It will combine a 115 megawatt (MW) solar facility with a 100 MW/400 MWh battery storage system. The facility will produce an amount of renewable electricity equivalent to the annual power usage of more than 28,000 average U.S. homes. Operations are expected to kick off in early 2026.

“This agreement is the next step toward the achievement of our climate goals. We have our eyes on meeting our science-based targets and goal of sourcing 100 percent of our electricity in North America from renewable sources by 2030,” said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and president at MGM Resorts. “As we continue the journey toward greater sustainability, we remain dedicated to finding new ways to reduce our carbon footprint, conserve resources, and inspire others to join in building a more sustainable world for generations to come.”

In 2023, the company achieved two goals related to carbon emissions: reduce emissions by square foot by 45 percent by 2025 and reduce emissions per square foot by 50 percent by 2030. Since 2016, MGM Resorts has significantly reduced its carbon emissions through renewable energy projects including:

323,000-panel Mega Solar Array providing 100 MW to MGM Resorts locations in Las Vegas

26,000 solar panels atop the Mandalay Bay Convention Center providing 8.3MW to that property

100-kW rooftop solar array to help power T-Mobile Arena

3,456 solar panels atop the parking garage at MGM Springfield in Massachusetts

“Estuary is delighted to contribute to MGM Resorts’ industry-leading renewable energy objectives by supplying solar energy and battery capacity from our Escape Solar project,” said Jill Daniel, CEO of Estuary Power. “MGM Resorts’ purchase of renewable energy from Escape will reduce carbon emissions by nearly 250,000 metric tons annually. In addition, Escape will generate substantial economic benefits for Lincoln County, Nevada as the first utility scale solar project in the county and will create over 250 well-paying construction jobs.”