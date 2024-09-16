NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the execution of a deal to open five Sonesta ES Suites hotels in the Dominican Republic. The first property, Sonesta ES Suites ELEMENTS Jarabacoa, is scheduled to open in the first trimester of 2026 with the remaining four hotels to be completed within seven years.

Sonesta ES Suites ELEMENTS Jarabacoa, an upscale, extended-stay hotel, will be located in the La Vega province. The hotel will be in a region known for its annual flower festival celebration and bordered by four large rivers: the Yaque del Norte, the Jimenoa, the Guanajuma, and the Baiguate. The hotel will be located for outdoor adventure near Armando Bermudez National Park, home to the highest peak in the Caribbean, the Pico Duarte, Jarabacoa Eco Paragliders RD, and Cafe Colao.

“We are proud to announce the execution of this important deal, securing five Sonesta ES Suites agreements in the Dominican Republic set to open through 2031,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “With the construction of these hotels, Sonesta continues its expansion in the LATAM region to meet rising consumer and franchisee demand in the region for upscale apartment-style accommodations.”

Sonesta ES Suites ELEMENTS Jarabacoa will offer a minimum of 80 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, imported wood-like floors, and modular kitchens with granite countertops. The hotel will have an F&B offering, eight outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, padel courts, electric vehicle charging stations, BBQ and fire pits, a kids play area, a game room, and a spa/fitness center, as well as a three-meal restaurant and bar, Casa Club, a French bistro.

The five Sonesta ES Suites properties are franchised by Almanzar Marte Ingenieros & Arquitectos, a real estate developer with more than 14 years of experience. They have developed, constructed, and delivered over 100 residential units in Santo Domingo.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Sonesta brand to the Dominican Republic. Their values and business practices align seamlessly with ours, as both companies share a strong foundation in family-oriented principles,” said David Almanzar, CEO of Almanzar Marte.