Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announced plans for a new boutique luxury hotel in New York City. Marking the brand’s third hotel in the market, Kimpton Rockefeller Center will serve as a gateway to New York. Developed in partnership with Extell Development Company, the hotel is set to open in late 2025.

Positioned at Rockefeller Center’s doorstep, the 33-story hotel will be brought to life by New York City-based SLCE Architects and interior design studio INC Architecture & Design. In addition to views of the city skyline, the hotel will have 529 guestrooms and inspired social spaces, including two full-service restaurants, a lobby lounge, and a rooftop bar. Additional amenities will include a fitness center and two spaces to host meetings and social gatherings.

Leanne Harwood, senior vice president, managing director for Luxury & Lifestyle Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “New York City has always been one of the world’s most exciting destinations, and we’re thrilled to be expanding Kimpton’s presence in this important market with Extell Development Company. With its unparalleled location in the center of the city, Kimpton Rockefeller Center will welcome guests with an inspiring boutique luxury setting while opening the door to the endless expansive experiences the destination has to offer.”

Those seeking to experience classic New York can go to some of the city’s landmarks from the hotel, including Radio City Music Hall, Central Park, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Theater District, or shopping destinations along Fifth and Madison Avenues. Kimpton Rockefeller Center’s location also provides guests with access to the city’s transportation system.

Elysa Goldman, senior vice president, development at Extell Development Company, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and the opportunity to bring our experience developing some of the best commercial and hospitality developments, as well as city-defining skyscrapers, to the new Kimpton Rockefeller Center. Offering the best in the business of real estate, hospitality, and service, Extell and IHG are creating what will be one of the finest hotels with a robust food and beverage program as well as iconic views of Rockefeller Center and the city skyline in one of New York City’s most visited neighborhoods.”

There are 75 Kimptons open globally with an additional 57 properties scheduled to open in the next three to five years across exciting destinations, such as Riviera Maya, Lisbon, Riyadh, and Brisbane. Kimpton Rockefeller Center will be the third Kimpton hotel in New York City, joining Kimpton Hotel Theta and Kimpton Hotel Eventi.