Sonesta Select Adds Five Properties in the United States

NEWTON, Mass.—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) has added five more hotels to the Sonesta Select hotel brand and its global hotel portfolio. All the hotels are owned by Service Properties Trust and were transferred to Sonesta as of June 2, 2021.

These five hotels continue Sonesta’s recent expansion, with Sonesta increasing by approximately 350 percent in its number of its U.S. managed hotels since August 2020. Sonesta Select is the company’s new upscale focused-service brand, launched in December 2020, joining Sonesta’s four other brands in the United States: Royal Sonesta, distinctive full-service hotels; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, full-service destinations; Sonesta ES Suites, extended stay accommodations; and Sonesta Simply Suites, an extended-stay offering, also introduced in 2020.

The new additions to the Sonesta portfolio include:

Sonesta Select Tucson Airport—The hotel is a short drive to downtown Tucson, situated near corporate business centers and the Tucson International Airport.

Sonesta Select Atlanta Duluth—Appealing to both business and leisure travelers, the hotel is located centrally and near several entertainment venues and sports arenas, as well as numerous restaurants and retail establishments.

Sonesta Select Fort Wayne—Located in Fort Wayne, Indiana’s second largest city, the hotel is near Fort Wayne’s cultural centers and memorials, including Parkview Field and the popular Children’s Zoo.

Sonesta Select Kansas City Airport—Located near Kansas City Airport and business and leisure attractions, guests will find fun activities and be surrounded by an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Sonesta Select Austin North—Situated in downtown Austin, near the University of Texas, leisure and business travelers alike can engage in Austin’s active nightlife and experience the Live Music Capital of the World.

“We are excited to bring Sonesta’s signature hospitality to five new locations and continue the rapid expansion of our newest upscale focused-service brand, Sonesta Select,” said Carlos Flores, president and CEO of Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. “Today we further augment Sonesta’s ongoing growth story and expanded service offerings for leisure and business travelers alike.”

The brand features spaces designed to encourage guests to feel at home while meeting their needs of life while on the road. Rooms and common areas provide space for guests to spread out, get work done, and relax. With a full range of options found in many destinations around the world, Sonesta meets guests’ expectations by delivering authentic experiences.