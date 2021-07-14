The Alexander Announces New Manager, Davidson Hospitality Group

ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group, a hospitality management company, has been selected by Buckingham Companies to manage The Alexander under Pivot, its lifestyle operating vertical. Situated in downtown Indianapolis in the CityWay development and next to the city’s professional sports venues and entertainment sites, the 209-room hotel features 157 guestrooms and 52 extended-stay suites; two distinctive food and beverage outlets, including the Jorge Pardo-designed Plat 99 Coffee + Cocktails; and 16,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. Under new management, the hotel will undergo an exciting renovation and refresh.

“Identifying Pivot as our new management partner for this asset was a strategic and clear decision for us,” said Brad Chambers, president and CEO, Buckingham Companies. “We feel highly encouraged by Davidson’s performance in Indianapolis and truly value their commitment to superior service, unique perspectives, data-driven insights, and adaptability in a continuously evolving market.”

“We are humbled to be granted the privilege of delivering heartfelt hospitality at this distinctive Indianapolis property,” said Davidson Hospitality Group President Thom Geshay. “In keeping with our culture of agility, relentless attention to detail, and an eye for ingenuity, we look forward to serving our partners at Buckingham Companies, team members, and guests through highly personalized services.”

The Alexander is named for Alexander Ralston, the city planner who laid out the original plan for Indy’s downtown in the early 19th century. With more than 50 works of art by 25 contemporary artists and 14 site-specific commissioned works curated by the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the property has established itself as an original hotel concept in the market.