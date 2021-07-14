Three Steps to Protect IT Infrastructure from the Storm Season

The storm season is already actively taking shape, heightening the urgency surrounding disaster avoidance. May marked the earliest named storm to ever develop in the eastern Pacific Ocean, and communities near the Atlantic Ocean are gearing up for a highly active hurricane season.

Hotel employees need to understand how storm dynamics can impact IT operations as harsh weather periods emerge and guest reservations increase during the busy summer and fall vacation months. To do this, IT teams need to defend against downtime in a more volatile storm season by deploying the right uninterruptible power system (UPS).

For many hotels, digital transformation has accelerated the shift away from conventional IT setups. The transition from a traditional centralized IT hub—a distributed network of IT closets—to an IT design that has intermediate distribution frames (IDF) positioned across different building locations drives more innovative services for guests. Exacerbated by dynamics surrounding the pandemic, hotels often do not have IT staff working full-time in these locations to respond in the event of an emergency.

A UPS serves as the bridge to generator power in the event of an outage and having one in place can help ensure hotels have reliable power and can keep critical IT functions running. There are multiple steps that IT teams can take when deploying new UPSs and integrating with other power management components to deliver business continuity.