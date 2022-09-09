Sonesta Introduces Hybrid Concierge, a Digital Meeting Planning Service

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced enhancements to its meeting and events offerings with the introduction of a digital meeting planning service, Hybrid Concierge, and an expanded partnership with Cvent to offer planners access to book small meetings on demand using the Cvent Instant Book platform. Hybrid Concierge is available at all Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts properties nationwide and small meetings can be booked using Cvent Instant Book at select Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, and Sonesta Select properties.

Introducing Hybrid Concierge, Powered by Redstone

To help organizations connect with a mobile workforce, Sonesta has partnered with Redstone Agency, a full-service event management company, to offer Hybrid Concierge, a solution designed for planners to create collaborative experiences for both in-person and virtual attendees. Hybrid Concierge can support events of any size and format, ranging from small webinars to large hybrid conferences with multiple breakout rooms. Hybrid Concierge is now available at all Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts properties nationwide.

Hybrid Concierge includes a one-hour consultation with Redstone’s event management and production team. Redstone will assist clients with solutions that meet their needs and budgets and provide guidance on strengthening collaboration, engagement, and networking.

“As business leaders and planners demand more flexible meeting solutions, Sonesta is committed to providing a variety of customer-centric solutions, innovative spaces, services, and technology to bring people together face-to-face complemented by hybrid technology,” said Garine Ferejian-Mayo, Sonesta’s chief commercial officer. “We will continue to evolve our offerings and adopt new event solutions and formats to meet the needs and budgets of planners looking to engage attendees in a meaningful way wherever they are.”

Small Meetings On-Demand With Cvent Instant Book

To improve the meetings and events booking experience, Sonesta has expanded its partnership with Cvent to offer the ability to book small meetings on-demand through the Cvent Instant Book platform at nearly half of Sonesta’s U.S.-managed properties. As an early adopter of Instant Book, Sonesta enables meeting planners to book meeting space online at participating properties without submitting a request for proposal (RFP). Meeting planners can view meeting rooms, select space setup, choose from all-inclusive packages, view audiovisual options, and provide prices and availability in real time. Small meeting packages can be booked in one place with an all-inclusive contract. There will be a phased Instant Book rollout for the rest of Sonesta’s managed U.S. properties through the end of 2022.