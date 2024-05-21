Sonesta Executes 15 Franchise Agreements During Q1 2024

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the execution of 15 franchise agreements during the first quarter of 2024 spanning several of the company’s brands.

“The 15 signed franchise agreements during the first quarter underscore Sonesta’s momentum as we welcome new owners into our growing portfolio and expand our market presence,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and the president of franchise and development. “With a fast, friendly, and flexible approach and a seamless conversion process for our franchisees, we expect continued growth throughout 2024.”

The 15 new franchise hotels are distributed across Sonesta’s brands including The James, Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Essential, Americas Best Value Inn, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts.

“Sonesta inhabits a unique position as a growing hospitality company that distinguishes itself from competitors,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “With our many years of hotel ownership and operations experience, we have the unique ability to thoughtfully position owners for success and develop trusted working relationships.”

Sonesta provides owners with options across the upper upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and premium economy segments.