Hilton Shares Progress Toward 2030 Travel With Purpose Goals

Hilton and the Hilton Global Foundation, Hilton’s philanthropic arm, announced the latest progress towards their goals with the release of the 2023 Hilton Global Foundation Impact Report and the 2023 Hilton Travel with Purpose Report.

Hilton’s Travel with Purpose Report outlines the company’s progress towards its Travel with Purpose environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy to drive responsible travel globally. Travel with Purpose outlines Hilton’s 2030 energy, water, and waste reduction targets as well as community engagement and governance goals. Through carbon reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative and social impact targets aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development goals, Hilton is working to reduce its emissions and create engines of opportunity while operating with accountability, integrity, and transparency.

Hilton’s Travel with Purpose strategy is led by its 469,000 team members around the world who are working to drive responsible travel throughout its business, operations, supply chain, and among the communities where it operates. This year, Hilton has made the following progress (based on a 2008 baseline):

Achieved a 45.1 percent reduction in carbon emissions intensity among its managed hotels and a 25.1 percent reduction in carbon emissions intensity among its franchised hotels.

Reduced its water use intensity among its managed hotels by 26.5 percent.

Lowered its landfilled waste intensity by 63.7 percent among its managed hotels, surpassing its initial 2030 50 percent reduction target.

Created more than 860,000 learning and career growth opportunities in 2023. Contributing to more than 1.5 million opportunities since 2022.

Contributed more than 377,000 volunteer hours in communities around the world, with a total of more than 2.5 million volunteer hours reported since 2017.

Through Hilton’s Team Member Assistance Fund, distributed more than $865,000 to Hilton team members impacted by disaster, crisis, and personal hardship.

In addition to its progress towards its 2030 Travel with Purpose goals, Hilton demonstrated its industry leadership and advocacy in 2023, engaging in global efforts for climate action and positive social impact such as the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, testifying to the United States Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade, and Export Promotion and participating in the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Responsible Stay Initiative.

The Hilton Global Foundation, Hilton’s philanthropic arm, works in partnership with the hospitality leader to drive progress toward its 2030 Travel with Purpose goals. Last year, the Hilton Global Foundation made strides to create a positive impact in communities around the world. The Hilton Global Foundation Impact Report outlines the social and environmental impact generated by the Hilton Global Foundation’s more than $4.4 million in grants donated in 2022. Grants were made to organizations that are improving, restoring, or protecting local environments, supporting the economic and career development of vulnerable and underrepresented groups, and strengthening the resilience of communities around the world.

“Hilton was founded on the belief that hospitality is a powerful force for good. Hilton and the Hilton Global Foundation are harnessing the transformative power of hospitality by driving meaningful impact in the communities where we live, work, and travel,” said Katherine Lugar, EVP, corporate affairs and president, Hilton Global Foundation. “We are proud of the progress we’ve made towards our 2030 Goals and our ongoing commitment to empower communities, protect the planet, and enrich the lives of individuals around the globe.”

Through funding provided by the Hilton Global Foundation, organizations around the world are driving destination stewardship, creating career and learning opportunities, and providing relief to communities recovering from natural disasters, resulting in:

More than 308,000 pounds of waste diverted from landfill, 58,800 trees planted and nearly 22,000 acres of land restored.

The distribution of more than 168,000 meals and donation of more than 126,000 pounds of food.

1,438,010 community members impacted by Hilton Global Foundation grants.

More than 58,331 learning and career growth opportunities including more than 36,000 opportunities for youth.

Provided relief to communities recovering from natural disasters, including the communities impacted by the 2023 wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, and earthquake-affected areas throughout Türkiye.

The Hilton Global Foundation also supports communities recovering from disasters and conflicts. In response to the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, the Hilton Global Foundation worked in partnership with Hilton properties and local organizations to provide relief through food donations, emergency housing, and supplies to impacted communities.