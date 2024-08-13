Green Key Global Names First Board Members and Chair

WASHINGTON—Green Key Global announced its first-ever slate of board members and the appointment of Heather McCrory, a hospitality expert with 40 years of experience in the industry, as chair.

McCrory recently served as CEO of Accor’s North American and Central American operations and currently advises the hospitality industry as principal of Heather J. McCrory & Associates.

She joins other hospitality professionals who will guide Green Key Global, which is jointly operated by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the Hotel Association of Canada (HAC).

In addition to McCrory, the other Green Key Global board members are:

Marianne Balfe, vice president of sustainability, Highgate

Claude Paul Boivin, interim president and CEO, Hotel Association of Canada

Kevin Carey, interim president and CEO, AHLA

Susie Grynol, market vice president, Eastern Canada, Marriott Hotels

Brian Leon, CEO, Choice Hotels Canada

Emilio Tenuta, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, Ecolab

AHLA and HAC began jointly operating Green Key Global in April. Since then, some U.S. hospitality companies have signed up for the service, which provides third-party certification for hotels’ environmental sustainability policies and processes. As of May, Green Key Global is on track to deliver year-over-year membership growth.

New program participants for 2024 include Marriott International, Choice Hotels, and Four Seasons, which join existing hotel company members, such as Accor, Best Western, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Highgate, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and more.

“I’m delighted to chair Green Key Global’s first-ever board and serve with some of hospitality’s most accomplished sustainability leaders,” said McCrory. “Together, we will continue expanding the world’s only sustainability certification designed specifically for hotels throughout North America.”

“Green Key Global offers a trusted certification that assures guests and partners of their commitment to sustainability. With Heather’s multiple decades of industry expertise and the collective experience of the board, we will be able to further evolve the program and support the industry. We are excited and welcome Heather and the entire board of directors to the Green Key Global family,” said Anick Levesque, managing director, Green Key Global.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather and this esteemed group of leaders to the Green Key Global board of directors,” said Carey. “Their experience and counsel will be vital as we bring Green Key Global’s important third-party sustainability validation to hotels in the United States and Canada.”

“We are delighted to see the formation of Green Key Global’s inaugural Board of Directors, an essential milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable hospitality industry. This Board will continue to drive Green Key Global’s mission to empower hotels with trusted certification, achieve their sustainable development goals, and meet the growing demand for responsible travel options,” said Boivin.