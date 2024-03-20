Sleep Inn, a leading limited service, lifestyle brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. known for its modern, nature-inspired, stylish design, has now revealed the interior details for its latest prototype, Scenic Dreams. Developed in collaboration with developers, owners, and operators, the refreshed Sleep Inn prototype features redesigned guestrooms and common areas that complement the iconic exterior tower and purple accent lighting previously announced in April 2023. Through consumer testing the Scenic Dreams prototype was found to significantly increase guests’ likelihood to stay, while remaining one of the lowest cost hotels to build and operate in midscale.

“Choice Hotels strives to bring an intentional approach to design and development, ensuring that every new concept not only withstands the test of time but also has the potential to deliver noticeable results to our owners’ bottom lines and guest satisfaction scores,” said Jason Cowan, senior vice president, signature development, Choice Hotels. “The next generation of Sleep Inn incorporates inviting, wellness-focused elements that cater to the needs and senses of modern travelers. Coupled with its low cost to build and operate, the new look of Sleep Inn stands out in the midscale space and is the perfect fit for growth-minded owners.”

A New Interior Inspired by Nature

The Scenic Dreams prototype interior fulfills Sleep Inn’s brand promise of providing an uplifting and tranquil sanctuary inspired by nature, giving guests the feeling of being outside while indoors. Throughout the iterative value engineering process, done in collaboration with owners and operators, the designs went through extensive customer research and testing to ensure a distinct and optimized customer experience, while maintaining its low cost to build and operate.

The newly refreshed bright and airy interior includes signature murals of natural landscapes as well as calming color schemes and modern wood accents, all designed to complement the iconic exterior purple tower and distinctive purple lighting accents. The new interior also aims to maximize efficiency through its thoughtfully composed hotel layout and room designs, which minimizes wasted space and optimizes operational processes. Key efficiency drivers include strategically placed back-of-house spaces, easily movable furniture, ample AC and USB outlets, and easy-to-clean surfaces.

“It was exciting to work with Choice on the Sleep Inn Scenic Dreams prototype. From the owner’s perspective, they really listened to us and took our feedback and made changes to improve the guest experience while keeping our costs low,” said David Burton, President, Burton Hotel Group and owner of The Sleep Inn & Suites Round Rock. “When people walk into this hotel, they instantly feel like they’re walking into a refreshed hotel that helps them immediately recharge.”

Several additional updates and additions that enhance efficiency for hotel owners and guest satisfaction, include:

Stylishly designed lobbies with open floorplans, large windows, front desk welcome wall, consisting of illuminated abstract natural wood cutouts to reflect the changing night sky, and updated signature murals, giving developers eight signature mural options to highlight natural landscapes, such as coast, palms, pines, maples, field, forest, desert, and mountains.

Modernized guestrooms featuring increased functional spaces, light dimming and smart thermostat capabilities, as well as regional artwork. Developers can choose from four calming color schemes, including dusk, starry night, twilight, and dawn.

New-and-improved breakfast areas with the ability to be zoned into three distinct areas to suit guests’ needs, including a game room, TV room and flexible workspace.

Enhancing Guest Experience Around Active Travelers

Sleep Inn is committed to providing guests with a great stay, with the amenities they want at an affordable price point. TheScenic Dreams prototype offers guests expanded wellness offerings, including fitness centers, complimentary premium access to the BetterSleep sleep and relaxation app, and designated outdoor spaces to enhance guests’ ability to connect with nature throughout every touchpoint. Sleep Inn also offers guests a free hot breakfast, tea blends at the signature Dream Cup Station, and a Dream Corner Marketplace stocked with essential items. Sleep Inn continues to team up with AllTrails, the world’s largest digital guidebook for outdoor activities, to provide guests with a QR code for a curated list of nearby hiking trails at participating hotels. Over 90% of Sleep Inn hotels are located within an hour and a half of a national park.

Sleep Inn participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay which can be redeemed for reward nights at more than 7,000 Choice-branded hotels.

Sustainable Innovation: Reducing Environmental Footprint

The new prototype was designed with sustainability in mind. The Scenic Dreams prototype includes energy-efficient LED lighting, a linen and towel reuse program, and low-flow shower heads and faucets. Water refill stations will also encourage guests to help reduce single-use plastics. Additionally, Sleep Inn properties will offer electric car charging stations for guests at select locations. Every aspect of the hotel’s layout and room designs has also been carefully crafted to reduce material, supply, and labor costs.