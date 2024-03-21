TPG Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation’s premier hospitality management firms, announced today that it is centralizing its management company platform with the opening of its new national operations headquarters based in Dallas, Texas.

“Greater Dallas has quickly become the nation’s hub for leading hospitality management firms, and it is exactly where TPG Hotels and Resorts belongs. The strategic decision to centralize our operations platform in Dallas, specifically McKinney, was based on multiple factors that positions us as the premier hospitality management in the industry,” said Ben Perelmuter, President & Chief Operating Officer, TPG Hotels & Resorts. “Dallas is an ideal location with its deep pool of hospitality talent and ideal central-U.S. location, making travel easy and efficient for clients, brands, partners, and staff.”

TPG’s new national operations headquarters will be based within the spectacular District 121 mixed-use community located in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, TX. TPG’s offices will be on the fifth floor of the eight-story 190,000 square-foot iconic office tower located at 7300 SH 121 SB, McKinney, Texas. The District 121 Office Tower (built in 2022) offers multiple amenities, including a fitness center, conference center, large meeting space, tenant and guest lounge, and a golf simulator. The office tower location features direct access to the 121 Dallas North Tollway and is within just minutes of US I75. This premier location offers easy access to DFW Airport as well as the neighboring suburbs of Frisco, Plano, and Prosper. Additionally, the office is proximate to the new PGA Headquarters and within the Craig Ranch district. Countless restaurants, hotels, retail outlets, residential developments, and recreational attractions are nearby, making the District 121 office tower an ideal location for TPG Hotels & Resorts’ national operations headquarters.

While McKinney, TX, will be the new home of TPG Hotels & Resorts’ operational division, Procaccianti Companies, the firm’s parent organization, will maintain its corporate headquarters in the northeast. The firm also maintains offices in New York, NY; Atlanta, GA; Palm Beach, FL; and Salisbury, MD.