Six Ways Technology Can Boost In-Room Dining Revenue

Picture this: you’ve been traveling all day and finally arrive at your hotel. Too tired to think about going out for dinner, you head straight to your room with plans to order room service. You pick up the in-room phone and dial the number for room service, but no one responds so you’re transferred to the front desk. You explain to the front desk agent that you’d like to place an order for room service and are redirected back to the number you originally called, only to be redirected back to the front desk. Now, you’re not only tired and hungry, but you’re frustrated by the lack of service. You’re finally connected with the restaurant and place your order, but you’ve been inconvenienced by the wait and are feeling less than positive about your experience at the hotel.

Situations like these are way too common in many hotels, but in-room technology, like in-room tablets, can drastically reduce the chance of this happening. Additionally, many hotels have seen an increase in in-room dining revenue following the implementation of in-room tablets.

Below are a few ways in-room tablets can help improve the guest experience and increase in-room dining revenue.