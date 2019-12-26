5 Use the Right De-Icing Chemicals

Using chemical de-icers to control ice and snow buildup is common. However, these chemicals can have a negative effect on concrete and reinforcing steel and should be used sparingly on parking structures. There are several different types of de-icers on the market that can be used, however, only those approved by the American Concrete Institute are recommended.

Calcium magnesium acetate (CMA) has effects similar to salt, but it requires more time to melt ice. It has no adverse effects on concrete or steel reinforcement. If a de-icer is required, a CMA is recommended. The following are not recommended: