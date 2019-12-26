Midas Hospitality to Manage Two Tulsa Hotels

St. Louis — Midas Hospitality, a hotel development, management, and investment firm, recently added two Oklahoma hotels to its growing management operations: the Hilton Garden Inn located at 420 W. Albany St. and the Homewood Suites located at 4900 W. Madison Place. Both are situated in Broken Arrow, Okla., which is the largest suburb of Tulsa. Midas Hospitality also manages an Aloft in Tulsa, Okla. and the Hampton Inn in Duncan, Okla.

The Hilton Garden Inn is a 107-room hotel that is 13 miles from downtown Tulsa and the airport. The 99-suite Homewood Suites has an outdoor pool and is in close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Grayson Davis, who will continue as the general manager for the Hilton Garden Inn, will also oversee the Homewood Suites until a new manager is selected.

Midas Hospitality currently manages 11 hotels for various ownership groups. The firm also owns and manages 27 properties throughout the Midwest and southern states. The company’s hotel portfolio continues to grow through new development and construction, renovation of aging properties, and acquisition of existing properties.

“In addition to owning our own hotels, we manage the properties of select owners who are looking to leverage our talent and historic success,” said Midas Hospitality’s Co-Founder and CEO David Robert. “We look forward to adding these hotels to our current Oklahoma properties while continuing to acquire and manage both new and existing properties.”

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management, and investment of hotel properties across the United States. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG.

