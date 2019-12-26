FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Parks Hospitality broke ground on a new Tru by Hilton property in Franklin, Tennessee. The 135-room, five-story hotel is located at 1001 Knoll Top Lane is owned by Parks Hospitality Group and is expected to be completed in late 2020.

“We are very proud and honored to have partnered with Hilton to bring Tru by Hilton

to Franklin, Tennessee,” said Trevor Walden, vice president of operations for Parks Hospitality Group. “Tru fills a void in the lodging industry for travelers seeking simplicity and value without compromising quality and design. We’re excited to bring this

exciting new Hilton brand to life.”

Tru by Hilton properties include the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests: comfortable beds; smaller, more efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk; large bathrooms with premium bath amenities; top-rate in-room entertainment; a complimentary build-your-own “Top It” breakfast bar with healthy, sweet, and savory items; and a 2,880-square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat, and lounge, along with a 24/7 “Eat. & Sip.” market with gourmet snacks and drinks.

The hotel experience is enabled by technology including mobile check-in, Digital Key, free WiFi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties have fitness centers that leverage the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio, and flexibility gear.

