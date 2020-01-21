People with sensory issues—that is, people who struggle with receiving and responding to information coming from their senses, including bright lights, loud noises, and strong smells—can have a difficult time while traveling. Tanya Acosta knows this first-hand, not just as a speech pathologist, but also as the mother of a son with sensory issues. So she decided to do something about it. Acosta founded Sensory City, a nonprofit organization dedicated to offering guidance to businesses that wish to make their spaces friendlier for individuals with sensory needs. The organization assesses hotels and offers tips and training to make them more sensory-friendly.

There is huge demand for sensory-friendly properties. Acosta shares what she thinks hoteliers need to know about this niche market.