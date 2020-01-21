Crown Hotel & Travel Management Grows Portfolio With Five New Hotels

Wilmington, N.C. — Crown Hotel & Travel Management (Crown) is adding five new management contracts to its portfolio. The five new hotels are set to open between 2020 and 2023 in various cities across North Carolina. These hotels include Fairfield Inn & Suites Asheville Weaverville, Holiday Inn Express Wilmington Porter’s Neck, Tru by Hilton Garner Raleigh, Holiday Inn Express Clemmons, Tru by Hilton Holly Springs.

Crown Hotel & Travel Management has been hired to manage and assist in the development of the five properties. Crown is working with Claredon Properties based out of Wilmington, N.C., during the development process of the properties.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Crown Hotel & Travel Management by developing the hotels from the ground up,” said John Sandlin, president of Clarendon Properties LLC. “We are working hard to finish the hotels that are currently in development and look forward to working with Crown on more developments in the future.”

“We are so excited to add these properties to our management portfolio,” said Barry Eagle, CEO of Crown. “These projects are helping Crown meet our growth objective to open at least one hotel per year and we look forward to adding many more projects in the future.”

Crown Hotel & Travel Management is a veteran-owned and operated third-party management company with properties throughout North and South Carolina and Virginia. The company operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts under several brands, including Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham.

