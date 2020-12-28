Sherwin-Williams Unveils 2021 Color Trends for Hospitality

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams recently released its 2021 Colormix Forecast, translating four collections to help professionals bring timely colors to interior and exterior residential and commercial spaces, including in the hospitality segment.

“We strive to provide inspiration and resources to every professional to help them create functional and beautiful spaces for their clients,” said Michael Plank, director of color marketing and design services at Sherwin-Williams. “From the front door of a new home to a hotel lobby or hospital waiting room, these color collections bring spaces to life through a balanced collection of inviting, on-trend and revitalizing colors.”

Each collection incorporates the four 2021 Colormix Forecast palettes—Sanctuary, Tapestry, Encounter, and Continuum—to assist designers and professionals in creating balanced environments. For hospitality, Sherwin-Williams noted that travel in the future will focus on creating a respite for both mind and body. To create these holistic spaces, the Sanctuary palette uses neutral and biophilic-inspired hues like Canyon Clay SW 6054.

Advertisement

Traveling to new places brings a sense of joy to everyone. The colors of the Tapestry palette create unique, authentic experiences in lobbies or restaurants through bright hues like Jaipur Pink SW 6577.

Hotel design embraces the local community by showcasing local artwork, landmarks, and food to enhance the visitor’s overall experience. The Encounter palette uses grounding colors such as Alabaster SW 7008 to accentuate pieces from the local environment or a decorative architectural element.

New science methods and technologies will allow us to adapt and reimagine our travel experience. The colors of the Continuum palette are futuristic, such as Limón Fresco SW 9030, yet also serene to help hotels find their balance between technology and human connections.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE