Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort Completes Renovation

ANAHEIM—The Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort, owned by Taconic Capital Advisors and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality, has announced the completion of a $33 million dollar renovation. Renovations began in May 2021.

“We are delighted to unveil our reimagined and vastly improved resort and introduce the extraordinary changes throughout the property,” said Ian Gee, general manager. “Guests and locals alike will appreciate the totally new-and-improved experience, in both design and services we offer.”

Guests will notice the commissioned sculpture anchoring the lobby space of the Sheraton Park Hotel at Anaheim Resort, which, together with the art pieces throughout the public space, are inspired by Anaheim’s geography, architecture, and community. Repositioned guest service touchpoints will further personalize the experience, while upgraded lounge service for elite guests in the lobby level Sheraton Club & Patio will incorporate morning refreshment and evening relaxation with crafted cocktails.

California living inspired the new design for the property’s 490 guestrooms with furnishings, climate control, guest room entertainment packages, and extended bathrooms, many with glass-walled showers. The design continues into the lobby level, offering a variety of food and beverage options, and Savor, Stone Hearth Pizza & Wine, with its outdoor patio and display kitchen with pizzas in a continuous dining concept, together with other California cuisine. The resort also features Splash!, a poolside bar.

A full 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space accommodates up to 1,100 guests for meetings and events. Ballroom enhancements include a neutral color palette, soundproofed air walls, and lighting elements. Flexible event spaces offer a boutique atmosphere with high ceilings and modern décor.

The property is for business travelers and vacationing families and is within walking distance of the Disneyland Resort parks, Anaheim GardenWalk, Angel Stadium, and the Anaheim Convention Center.