Accor and Fever Announce a Strategic Partnership

To increase its footprint in the experiential sector, Accor and Fever — a global live-entertainment discovery platform that helps more than 60 million people each week to discover the best experiences in their city — have announced a strategic partnership. This alliance aims to broaden the range of digital services provided throughout the year to ALL-Accor Live Limitless members and will find experiences including exhibitions, interactive theater, classical concerts, festivals, and more.

In addition to existing ticketing access included within ALL, covering major sporting events (PSG matches, French Open, Rolex Paris Masters, etc.), food festivals (Taste Paris, London, Sao-Paulo), or concerts at the Accor Arena Paris, the destination-based service will expand the program’s portfolio, adding experiences. These will be suitable for a night out, a weekend with friends and family, or a holiday on the other side of the world.

ALL members can reserve and obtain confirmation on the website or on the ALL app, either by using ALL Reward points or by paying with their credit card while being rewarded with incremental ALL points. This collaboration between Accor and Fever will reinforce the Group’s Augmented Hospitality strategy, offering more services and rewards.

According to Mehdi Hemici, Accor’s chief loyalty and partnership officer, “We want to give our loyalty members—whether during their day-to-day lives or during vacations—the chance to easily reserve experiences at any time in the heart of the city they’re in. As well as accessing numerous events and enjoying life to the full, they will be able to use their points to make reservations earning even more in the process! Fever’s expertise will enable ALL–Accor Live Limitless to offer its members the best possible experiences. At launch, we have iconic destinations already live such as New York, Paris, Singapore, or London. This new service will also appeal to new members who will find our program even more attractive. This is further proof that the group’s operations extend beyond the walls of its properties once again underlining our Augmented Hospitality strategy.”

Ignacio Bachiller Ströhlein, Fever’s co-founder and CEO said, “We are excited to be able to bring thousands of our curated experiences from around the world to the entire Accor loyalty program community. This alliance will not only enable those millions of travelers to enjoy the cities like locals but will also be a further step in our mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment.”