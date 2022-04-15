Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentAsia Pacific and the Americas Increase Hotel Pipeline Activity
Asia Pacific and the Americas Increase Hotel Pipeline Activity

By LODGING Staff
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Two of the four world regions, the Americas and the Asia Pacific, showed a year-over-year increase in hotel pipeline activity at the end of the first quarter, according to March 2022 data from STR.

March 2022 (percent changes in comparison with March 2021):

Europe
  • In Construction: 226,597 rooms (down 12.2 percent)
  • Final Planning: 158,057 rooms (down 12.7 percent)
  • Planning: 164,690 rooms (up 5.8 percent)
  • Total Under Contract: 549,344 (down 7.7 percent)

Germany (42,712) and the United Kingdom (31,796) lead Europe in total rooms in construction.

Asia Pacific
  • In Construction: 482,689 rooms (up 4.3 percent)
  • Final Planning: 147,854 rooms (down 19.3 percent)
  • Planning: 315,956 rooms (up 16.9 percent)
  • Total Under Contract: 946,499 rooms (up 3.3 percent)

Among countries in the region, China has the most rooms in construction (301,879), followed by Vietnam (32,804).

Middle East & Africa
  • In Construction: 126,860 rooms (down 10.6 percent)
  • Final Planning: 37,830 rooms (down 17.2 percent)
  • Planning: 69,398 rooms (up 29.6 percent)
  • Total Under Contract: 234,088 (down 2.9 percent)

Saudi Arabia (38,181) and the United Arab Emirates (30,367) lead in construction activity.

Americas
  • In Construction: 207,018 rooms (down 14.0 percent)
  • Final Planning: 209,353 rooms (down 17.7 percent)
  • Planning: 346,277 rooms (up 30.3 percent)
  • Total Under Contract: 762,648 (up 0.3 percent)

The United States holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the United States , Mexico (14,317) and Brazil (7,080) have the highest number of rooms in construction in the region.

