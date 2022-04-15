HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Two of the four world regions, the Americas and the Asia Pacific, showed a year-over-year increase in hotel pipeline activity at the end of the first quarter, according to March 2022 data from STR.

March 2022 (percent changes in comparison with March 2021):

Europe

In Construction: 226,597 rooms (down 12.2 percent)

Final Planning: 158,057 rooms (down 12.7 percent)

Planning: 164,690 rooms (up 5.8 percent)

Total Under Contract: 549,344 (down 7.7 percent)

Germany (42,712) and the United Kingdom (31,796) lead Europe in total rooms in construction.

Asia Pacific

In Construction: 482,689 rooms (up 4.3 percent)

Final Planning: 147,854 rooms (down 19.3 percent)

Planning: 315,956 rooms (up 16.9 percent)

Total Under Contract: 946,499 rooms (up 3.3 percent)

Among countries in the region, China has the most rooms in construction (301,879), followed by Vietnam (32,804).

Middle East & Africa

In Construction: 126,860 rooms (down 10.6 percent)

Final Planning: 37,830 rooms (down 17.2 percent)

Planning: 69,398 rooms (up 29.6 percent)

Total Under Contract: 234,088 (down 2.9 percent)

Saudi Arabia (38,181) and the United Arab Emirates (30,367) lead in construction activity.

Americas

In Construction: 207,018 rooms (down 14.0 percent)

Final Planning: 209,353 rooms (down 17.7 percent)

Planning: 346,277 rooms (up 30.3 percent)

Total Under Contract: 762,648 (up 0.3 percent)

The United States holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the United States , Mexico (14,317) and Brazil (7,080) have the highest number of rooms in construction in the region.