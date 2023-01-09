NORWALK, Connecticut—Shatterproof will host its fifth annual Hospitality Heroes Reception at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) on January 24 at the J.W. Marriott in Los Angeles. The reception will honor Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton, who has united hospitality leaders to raise awareness and shatter the stigma surrounding addiction. The event will raise funds to support Shatterproof’s efforts to transform how addiction is treated in the United States. Nassetta and Hilton have long supported Shatterproof and its mission to end the addiction crisis.

In 2021, Hilton and more than 70 hospitality companies joined together to sponsor the event in support of Shatterproof and its founder and CEO, Gary Mendell, a former hotelier who served as the chairman of HEI Hotels & Resorts. The event raised more than $1 million to drive solutions to addiction and this public health crisis in the United States.

The involvement of Hilton will be critical to creating solutions to help families recover from addiction. Studies have shown the hospitality industry is impacted by substance use disorders at two times the rate of other industries, which makes Shatterproof’s mission particularly relevant to Nassetta.

“I am so pleased to honor Chris this year. I could not be more grateful for his commitment to end the devastation caused by the disease of addiction and save more lives,” said Mendell. “His leadership is making a profound impact toward ending the stigma of addiction and bringing much-needed changes that will lower the high rates of addiction within the hospitality industry. Having Hilton as a leader in this cause will bring change, and we hope it will encourage other companies to join forces with us.”

Mendell founded Shatterproof in 2011 after losing his son to addiction. His goal was to ensure that other families didn’t have to experience the same pain and heartbreak he went through. Since its founding, more than 70 hotel companies and 500 employees have raised more than $3 million for Shatterproof.

“I am honored to be recognized with the Shatterproof Hospitality Hero Award and appreciate the opportunity to help raise awareness and mission-critical funds for Shatterproof,” said Nassetta. “All of us at Hilton are proud to support this important work, especially since our industry is disproportionately impacted by substance use disorders. Major industry events like ALIS are critical moments to further Shatterproof’s mission and have much-needed conversations about this issue.”

Nassetta is based in the Washington, D.C., area and has more than 40 years of hospitality experience. In addition to Hilton, he serves on multiple boards and organizations, including the World Travel and Tourism Council; CoStar Group, Inc.; Business Roundtable; the Federal City Council; The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.; Arlington Free Clinic and The Real Estate Roundtable; and is the incoming chair of the U.S. Travel Association.