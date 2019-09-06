Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel—is an independent property in Milwaukee, Wis., that welcomes the city’s creative community and allows travelers to see a different artistic perspective. Located in Milwaukee’s theater district, the inspiration for the property’s name comes from Saint Catherine, the patron saint of artists. Art is displayed throughout the property in various forms, from music to dance, film, poetry, and much more. A 90-seat black box theater—The Arc Theater—is the center of the hotel’s performance community and will also host Milwaukee’s first resident company of performers, ARCo, the Artist-in-Residence Company.

Beyond the performing arts, Saint Kate is collaborating with the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) to open a 1,700-square-foot gallery on the hotel’s first floor. The hotel also encourages artists of all kinds to submit proposals to the hotel for potential showcases or performances. The art only serves to enhance Saint Kate’s 219 guestrooms and 130,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, which includes 11 event rooms. Saint Kate also has four different culinary outlets: Aria Café & Bar, Proof Pizza, the Bar, and Giggly Champagne & Wine Bar. Saint Kate is owned and managed by Marcus Hotels & Resorts.