Waldorf Astoria Park City To Complete Full Room Refresh Project In 2019

Park City, Utah – Waldorf Astoria Park City will debut a full refresh to the resort’s guest rooms and suites. This update will include new furnishings, carpet and an entirely updated room concept. The project began this September and is expected to be complete by late 2019.

The hotel will remain open during the refresh, with no anticipated disturbance to guests. The Spa and Fitness Center, Powder, and Palette Gift Shop will not be affected during the project.

“Waldorf Astoria Park City’s intent is to bring new life to the luxury mountain residential ambiance of each guestroom and suite,” said Adam Heffron, general manager of the hotel. “We have worked closely with the brand design team to ensure the legacy and timeless elegance for which Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts worldwide are known and honored, while simultaneously incorporating the unique vibe of Park City.”

The renovations will elevate the resort, which recently received honors from several top programs: the ‘Best Spa in North America’ from The 2018 World Spa Awards, and ‘Top Ten Resorts in the West’ from Condé Nast Travelers’ 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards. In addition to debuting the room renovations, the property will also celebrate its 10th anniversary as well as join more than 5,000 Hilton brand hotels worldwide in celebrating Hilton’s 100th anniversary this year.