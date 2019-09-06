Ask Anthony: How Can a Podcast Benefit Your Brand?

Anthony Melchiorri, hotel fixer and host of Travel Channel’s Hotel Impossible, loves dishing out advice. From sharing best practices to tackling operational issues, he’s here to answer your questions. Got a question for Ask Anthony? Send it to AskAnthony@lodgingmagazine.com.

How Can a Podcast Benefit Your Brand?

The hotel franchise market is incredibly competitive. Similar branded hotels are saturating markets, causing dilution of revenue. Margins are being squeezed and owners are looking for solutions to increase returns. It has become more important than ever to stand out in the crowd, and a podcast is a great tool to use as a resource. Podcasts are a viable solution to strengthen your hotel profitability game by providing a successful and relevant way to get your message across.

Every brand should have a podcast to discuss its vision and create a stronger competitive force. A podcast creates an opportunity to share your voice with a target market, allowing them the chance to get to know the personality of your brand. The brand should use this outlet to discuss trends within the industry, interview relevant clients, and positively highlight change within the company. Podcasts increase engagement, which builds trust between your brand and your audience. Podcasts also assist in establishing you as an authority in your field. In a hypercompetitive world, a motivating podcast can assist in developing a stronger brand identity and create a special niche for your hotel.

