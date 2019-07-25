DENVER—RLH Corporation announced the anticipated openings of four new Signature hotels, anchoring its presence in the Pacific Northwest with the opening of Signature Bend, Ore.; reinforcing its West Coast footprint alongside Signature Temecula, Calif., and Signature Anaheim, Calif.; and debuting on the East Coast with Signature St. George, S.C.

“It’s an exciting time for Signature and we are thrilled to welcome these new additions into the Signature family and expand the brand’s presence into key locations,” said Amanda Marcello, senior vice president, brand strategy. “Signature by RLH Corporation pairs mid-century modern design with an approachable price tag, providing travelers with a vibrant and playful atmosphere while creating a memorable stay experience.”

The company debuted the brand’s first hotel in San Francisco last year since announcing Signature hotels’ relaunch in 2017.

Signature Bend

Signature Bend is located near the base of the Oregon Cascades, placing guests close to outdoor recreational activities. The 75-room property will incorporate Signature’s retro-modern design with extra amenities like complimentary bicycles, a swimming pool, and an outdoor game area.

Signature Temecula

The 70-room Signature Temecula in Southern California’s wine country will offer a boutique hotel experience and a colorful atmosphere from which to explore the area’s attractions from within half a mile of Old Town Temecula.

Signature Anaheim

Bringing a retro-inspired stay to the city of imagination, Signature Anaheim will provide a central location from which to explore nearby theme parks and attractions. The property’s 64 guestrooms are imbued with the laid-back feel of classic Americana.

Signature St. George

Signature St. George in South Carolina will soon bring 59 guestrooms outfitted with mid-century modern designto the Palmetto State.