Industry NewsResolute Road Hospitality Adds Hilton Garden Inn Missoula to Managed Portfolio
Industry NewsManagement

Resolute Road Hospitality Adds Hilton Garden Inn Missoula to Managed Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Hilton Garden Inn Missoula

BOISE, Idaho—Resolute Road Hospitality announced the addition of the Hilton Garden Inn Missoula to its managed portfolio. The addition of this hotel in Missoula, Montana, will expand Resolute Road’s footprint to seven states across the US.

The six-story, 146-key Hilton Garden Inn Missoula offers a comprehensive range of amenities, including a full-service restaurant, 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool, on-site casino and bar, and 22,000 square feet of versatile meeting space, making it the second largest conference center in the state. The meeting facilities are ideal for business conferences, weddings, and other life cycle events. The Blue Canyon Tavern enhances the guest experience with full-service on-site or off-site catering and dining options.

“This beautiful hotel stands out in a growing market with very strong demand drivers,” said Gary Horton, President, Resolute Road Hospitality. “We see great potential for this property as we operate with an owner’s mentality, enhancing guest experiences to ensure the hotel’s success. We’re excited to expand our managed portfolio into Montana and continue growing our team throughout the region.”

The Hilton Garden Inn Missoula is strategically located for guests seeking adventure. Situated in the heart of Missoula, it offers world-class fly fishing, multiple ski locations, river rafting, hunting, hiking, and snowboarding, making it a prime destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Previous article
AHLA: U.S. House of Representatives Passes No Hidden FEES Act
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Industry News

AHLA: U.S. House of Representatives Passes No Hidden FEES Act

LODGING Staff -
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -