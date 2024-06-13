BOISE, Idaho—Resolute Road Hospitality announced the addition of the Hilton Garden Inn Missoula to its managed portfolio. The addition of this hotel in Missoula, Montana, will expand Resolute Road’s footprint to seven states across the US.

The six-story, 146-key Hilton Garden Inn Missoula offers a comprehensive range of amenities, including a full-service restaurant, 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool, on-site casino and bar, and 22,000 square feet of versatile meeting space, making it the second largest conference center in the state. The meeting facilities are ideal for business conferences, weddings, and other life cycle events. The Blue Canyon Tavern enhances the guest experience with full-service on-site or off-site catering and dining options.

“This beautiful hotel stands out in a growing market with very strong demand drivers,” said Gary Horton, President, Resolute Road Hospitality. “We see great potential for this property as we operate with an owner’s mentality, enhancing guest experiences to ensure the hotel’s success. We’re excited to expand our managed portfolio into Montana and continue growing our team throughout the region.”

The Hilton Garden Inn Missoula is strategically located for guests seeking adventure. Situated in the heart of Missoula, it offers world-class fly fishing, multiple ski locations, river rafting, hunting, hiking, and snowboarding, making it a prime destination for outdoor enthusiasts.