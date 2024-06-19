DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced that Ted Peters has been promoted to senior vice president of beverage & food. With 16 years as a member of the firm’s growing team, Ted has led B&F efforts over the past two years.

“We’re thrilled to announce Ted Peters’ promotion to senior vice president of beverage & food,” said Sloan Dean, CEO of Remington Hospitality. “Ted’s dedication and leadership, particularly in driving our unique B&F initiatives to new heights, have been instrumental in our company’s growth. We look forward to seeing his continued impact in this new role.”

Peter’s expertise encompasses B&F operational, financial, and hospitality leadership. In his new role, he will continue to advance Remington Hospitality’s B&F strategy.

Originally from Connecticut, Peters worked in the culinary industry during summers spent in small country clubs. He advanced to become an executive chef, working at restaurants, hotels, and resorts across North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. His resume includes establishments such as The Ritz-Carlton Hotels in Boston and Amelia Island and Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas. In Europe, he spent time cooking at the Savoy Hotel in London and the Auberge de l’Abbaye in Beaumont En Auge, France. Bringing his expertise to Remington Hospitality, Peters served a dual role as vice president of culinary and executive chef at the Azurea at One Ocean Resort & Spa, creating multiple restaurants within Remington’s portfolio before his promotion to regional food and beverage director, overseeing the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. He was then promoted to vice president of beverage & food in 2022.

“I look forward to continuing the work I’ve accomplished with Remington over the last 16 years,” said Peters. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with some of the top culinary recruits in the United States and mentor various B&F teams throughout our growing portfolio. The culinary side of hospitality and the relationships it fosters inspire me every day.”

An industry leader, Peters serves on the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s F&B committee, helping to provide insight and information on food service matters affecting hotels.