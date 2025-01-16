FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC announced it has assumed management of Five Senses Hospitality’s portfolio, which includes 13 hotels in three states totaling 1,240 keys. The portfolio builds on Crestline’s presence in Colorado with nine additional properties in the state and expands the company’s geographic presence by adding hotels in Kansas and Arkansas. The company now manages 135 hotels in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

James Carroll, president and CEO, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “The breadth of the new portfolio accentuates Crestline’s position as a well-respected hospitality management company for all the major hospitality brands. The portfolio includes six hotels within the Marriott family of brands, two Hilton Tapestry properties, an IHG branded hotel, a Hyatt House, two Choice Hotels—including one Ascend Collection property, and one independent private label hotel.”

In addition to the existing portfolio, Dallas-based Bedford Lodging, owner of six hotels in the portfolio, has engaged Crestline to manage an additional hotel which is currently under construction and scheduled to open later this year, a Tapestry by Hilton Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas.

Carroll added, “We are hitting the ground running as we assume management. We have deployed our teams to all properties as we build a smooth transition to establish Crestline’s best practices for guest service, team engagement, community involvement, and owner relations.”