Red Roof PLUS+ Dallas—Addison Opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof has opened the Red Roof PLUS+ Dallas —Addison in Addison, Texas. The opening of the 107-room Red Roof PLUS+ was the result of a renovation of what had formerly been a Red Roof Inn. Key features of the overhaul include a full lobby renovation, full room renovation, fresh interior and exterior paint, and upgraded furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

The new Red Roof PLUS+ Dallas —Addison is 100 percent smoke-free. It offers guests WiFi, an expanded cable package featuring HBO, a business center, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, and a guest coin laundry facilityn as well as a microwave and mini-fridge in every room.

The Red Roof PLUS+ Dallas—Addison provides access to the Dallas North Tollway and I-35E. It is also close to Addison Circle Park, Village on the Parkway, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The property participates in Red Roof’s RediClean program, which includes enhanced cleaning protocols.

The hotel also participates in RediRewards from the brand that goes beyond free nights. Members may use their RediPoints on the RediShop catalog for gift cards and/or other merchandise; RediSave 30 percent on their room rate when they combine points with other payment; and have RediAccess to discount coupons across thousands of retail, entertainment, and service categories.

The Red Roof PLUS+ Dallas—Addison is a pet-friendly hotel.