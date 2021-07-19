GoPetFriendly Partners With Red Roof for Pet-Friendly Travel

COLUMBUS, Ohio—In the past year, deep bonds were forged across the country with a record number of pets being adopted and more time spent at home with four-legged family members than ever before. Now, as people begin to leave their homes, U.S. travelers are packing up and bringing their pets along for summer. In response, Red Roof has teamed up with GoPetFriendly, a pet travel website, to support guests who want to travel with their pets.

Red Roof is offering 15 percent off rates at more than 600 pet-friendly Red Roof locations across the country through July 31, 2021, when guests book through GoPetFriendly, and GoPetFriendly is making it easier to locate Red Roof’s pet-friendly locations and nearby activities through their search platform. Red Roof and GoPetFriendly want to help pet owners save money and avoid the anxiety people face when looking for pet-friendly travel options.

“With hundreds of pet-friendly locations across the country, our hotels have always been a reliable choice for families with pets,” says Marina MacDonald, chief marketing officer at Red Roof. “Many travelers are eager to start planning their next getaway. This partnership with GoPetFriendly will take the guesswork out of travel for pet owners—helping them to locate a lot more than just pet-friendly accommodations for their great American road trip.”

GoPetFriendly is a free website with listings for pet-friendly restaurants, beaches, dog parks, attractions, and more throughout the United States and Canada. The site makes planning pet-friendly trips easier with a trip planner that allows users to map their route and locate pet-friendly places along the way, including Red Roof’s locations. The founder of GoPetFriendly, Amy Burkert, has been traveling full-time with her husband and their dogs for more than eleven years and shares tips and destination advice on the GoPetFriendly blog.

“We didn’t expect to adopt a dog last year, but when a stray wandered into the RV park where we were staying, we ended up with our own pandemic puppy. The joy he’s brought us is beyond imagination, and working with Red Roof gives us the opportunity to support more pet lovers as they embark on adventures with their pets,” says Burkert.

In addition to the GoPetFriendly offer, Red Roof provides travelers with the flexibility they need to navigate the new travel norm including: