This Week’s Comings & Goings

Arlo Hotels has added Jimmy Suh chief commercial officer to the executive team of the brand. Suh will be responsible for leading brand marketing, sales, and revenue maximization, as well as program development and services. During his career, Suh worked at Loews, Kimpton, and The Standard.

Christopher Exler has joined JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group Americas team as a senior vice president. Exler is moving to the Americas region to focus on hotel investment sales advisory transactions in the Southeast and Caribbean. He was previously working at and based out of the company’s London office.

Aimbridge Hospitality is welcoming Valerie McCormick vice president of development and retention. McCormick is identifying partnership opportunities with owners throughout the Aimbridge portfolio. Previously she was regional vice president for Choice Hotels International, where she worked in the New England region.

Advertisement

Ray Stefanelli has been appointed to vice president of online gaming for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, and he will direct online casino and sports marketing, customer service, risks, and payments for the company. He has held positions throughout his career including at Hard Rock as Seminole Gaming’s director of poker marketing in 2013.

Accor has appointed two executives to lead its North American and Central American teams: Ben Cary is vice president of development, eastern United States; and Nicolas Martinez is vice president of development, Mexico, Central America, and Caribbean. The two will work on Accor’s strategy growth in their respective regions.

Richard Garcia has been named vice president of food and beverage for Remington Hotels, and in this position, Garcia is leading all restaurant initiatives across Remington Hotels’ portfolio. Garcia will also work with the development team to create, build, and convert restaurant concepts, food and beverage outlets, and catering and banquets.

Effective August 18, 2021, Matt Traetow will be general manager of the Coralville Hotel & Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, as Marcus Hotels & Resorts assumes management of the property. Traetow previously worked for Hotel Equities as a general manager for the Homewood Suites by Hilton Coralville-Iowa River Landing.

Todd McAninch has been named general manager and Laura De Martin has been named executive chef for the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. McAninch was previously general manager of Hyatt Centric Part City, and De Martin was recently executive chef for Andaz San Diego, followed by Hyatt Regency Mission Bay.

Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel, is welcoming Chris Saputo to the role of general manager, where he will lead guestroom, spa, and food and beverage outlet operations. His previous position was that of director of operations for Las Alcobas in St. Helena, California, which rebranded to Alila Napa Valley in March 2021.

Ryan MacDonald has been named managing director for Hotel Sorrento in Seattle, Washington. In his new position, MacDonald is leading operations for the property, as well as programming and events. MacDonald previously worked as a complex general manager for EVEN Hotels and Staybridge Suites in Seattle.

The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe is welcoming Maxence Bonnamain hotel manager of the property. Bonnamain has experience in both operations and food and beverage, as well as other hotel and hospitality areas. She was previously general manager for the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort.

Robert Muehlich is joining Chatham Bars Inn as director of operations; he will lead food and beverage, beach, pool, waterfront, and boating operations. Previously, Muehlich served as executive assistant manager at The Willard Intercontinental in Washington, D.C., where he rebuilt the property’s food and beverage division.

W Philadelphia and the Element by Westin Philadelphia have added Complex General Manager Ed Baten and Director of Sales Andrew Cifa to their executive teams. Before joining the W Philadelphia team, both Baten and Cifa have held positions within the Marriott International brand family.

Michael McMullen is executive chef at Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida. As executive chef, McMullen is overseeing the property’s nine dining outlets, catering for the property’s meetings and events space, and leading the Everglades restaurant and Grand Ballroom culinary operations.

Mariza Sabino is general manager and head of cocktail program for Dirty Habit, the bar and restaurant at Hotel Zelos. Sabino was previously assistant general manager of the restaurant and is now overseeing the outlet’s operations and cocktail programming. Before Dirty Habit, Sabino was with multiple dining outlets in San Francisco.

Daxton Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan, has appointed Liz Martinez to director of beverage and service, and she will curate a new wine list and wine experience for the property’s flagship restaurant, Madam. Martinez is a certified sommelier, and has worked in dining concepts across the country during her career.

Melissa Woodley is joining the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort at Squaw Creek team as area director of events and event operations. Woodley is supporting and guiding the events team at the property, and she is providing planning service oversight for meetings, weddings, and events with prospective clients.

BraytonHughes Design Studio has named Janea Nakagawa president as Joel Villalon steps down from the presidency to an executive advisor. Nakagawa previous worked for BraytonHughes in 2005 when she became the firm’s first female principal. Villalon joined the firm in 1992 when it started operating.